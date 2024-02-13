North Philadelphia bookstore turns page, changes narratives with Black History Month programs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia bookstore is turning the page with a new chapter this Black History Month.

Tree House Books is using unique after-school programming to amplify not just historical figures, but everyday voices making a difference in our communities.

Year-round, Tree House Books offers free books to the underserved neighborhoods around 15th and Susquehanna.

"We are a giving library," said Shakira King. "Meaning every library book that exists next door has been donated to us, and we give those books back to our community."

Their collection spans the classics to Black authors.

"It's hard to keep books on the shelves in this section because they go real fast. Especially in this section."

When seeing yourself on hardback isn't enough, Shakira King got creative to expose young readers to more than the traditional icons.

Inviting everyday people making a difference for a speaker series.

Including legendary Philadelphia Coach Lurleene Jones, the city's most-winning girls' basketball coach.

(ILETO) Why is it so important to have these modern-day people that you can come face to face with...

"When you're able to see Black people who look like you, who are living are thriving in your city. You have a greater sense of self," said King.

Showing all the options beyond the confines of their neighborhoods.

A page-turning celebration of heritage and possibility.

If you'd like to donate a book to Tree House, or even sign up for their Black history speaker series, click here.