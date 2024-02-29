Air Force veteran, trailblazer for Black women speaks to 'keep history alive'

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During the civil rights movement, Sandra Williams Ortega had a mission to prove the value that Black women could offer the United States Air Force.

It all started in 1958 when she was chosen to receive a direct commission by President Eisenhower.

"They had come to my house to ask if I could be that chosen woman of color," said Williams Ortega, who was a student at Morgan State University at the time.

After repeated attempts, her father was finally convinced to allow her to join. And a summer full of testing resulted in an official approval.

Williams Ortega spent time at Fort Holabird, Lackland Air Force Base, Hill Air Force Base, and others. Her future roles ranged from organizing records, to becoming assistant chief of personnel and administration of an ammunition squadron, to heading up social and family welfare programs in Germany.

Overall, her mission was to prove the value Black women could offer the Air Force.

"I was in the Air Force for 25 years," said Williams Ortega. "It was a combination of military and civilian."

Now, she is a mother and grandmother living in Marlton, New Jersey. And today, she visited the Carlton Rouh Veterans Center to present a speech about keeping history alive to other veterans.

"My hope for the future is that everybody is welcome in America,that everybody is given a decent chance," she said. "And every opportunity should be open."

