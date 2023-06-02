Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Philadelphia to highlight Black businesses

Black Restaurant Week is underway in Philadelphia through June 11.

Chef Darlene Jones, who owns Star Fusion Express, is one of the many chefs participating.

Through June 11, Philadelphia foodies can sample the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines, served up right here at home.

Thirteen local restaurants are participating.

Now in its sixth year, Black Restaurant Week was designed to promote local chefs who can't afford costly marketing campaigns.

"Black Restaurant Week contributes tremendously to my business," Jones said. "Customers are traveling from near and far just to eat at my restaurant. One of the biggest things that they can do for small, African American restaurants is to highlight us during these times. It really helps us out a lot."

Star Fusion Express is known for its spring roll bar and Chef Jones' wings. She makes 17 different varieties.

Jones says the support and brand recognition she's received from Black Restaurant Week has been a critical boost.

She says she sold her house to open her current spot, and now she has the financial backing to grow her business.

"I'm actually about to expand my experience and open a second location, Star Fusion 2.0," she explained. "It's a creole, soul food restaurant. It's going to allow me to hire 15 to 20 additional people."

That second spot is expected to open on 52nd Street.

For Black Restaurant Week, you'll find discounted meals at participating spots, like Cray Taste in Old City.

Chef Jones says she's offering a deal on her wings, bowls, and rolls combo, which features all of her delicious offerings on one platter.

Click here for more details on Black Restaurant Week.