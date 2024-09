Police search for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant

Police are searching for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant.

Police are searching for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant.

Police are searching for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant.

Police are searching for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the thief who targeted a popular Center City restaurant.

Surveillance video shows the suspect who, police say, broke into Vedge Restaurant on the 1200 block of Locust Street.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on April 5.

Investigators say the suspect took an iPad.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).