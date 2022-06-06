localish

Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- A Prairie View A&M University graduate wants to close the gap for girls and women of color in STEM.

Kristen Wells-Lewis created an educational kit aimed at exposing young black girls to science, technology, engineering and math and teaching them about STEMs unique impact on the cosmetics industry. The kit, called Black to the Lab, includes a series on hands-on activities, complete with lab equipment like goggles and beakers. Each activity gives girls a look into what it takes to create their favorite beauty products. like lip gloss, body scrubs and lotion.

Wells-Lewis says the main goal of the kit is to encourage more girls to explore careers in the STEM field. For more information, visit blacktothelab.com.
