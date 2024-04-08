BlackHen in Old City highlights the hen with new fast casual for all things chicken

WATCH LIVE

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, April 8, 2024
A fried chicken-focused menu is what's on order at the brand new BlackHen in Old City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A variety of fried chicken is on the menu at the brand new BlackHen in Old City.

Located just a few doors from Amina - the Southern cuisine spot from the same owner - imagery of the lady hen is prominent throughout.

Felicia Wilson is the restaurateur behind both locations, with future openings of even more restaurants in the works.

Chef and business partner Darryl Harmon, of The Waterworks and numerous New York establishments, brings his special spice blends, barbecue sauces, and some family recipes to the mix.

BlackHen opens on April 18, and will have extended hours on weekends until 3 a.m..

BlackHen | Instagram

120 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-555-1212

opens April 18th, 2024

