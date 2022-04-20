localish

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

EMBED <>More Videos

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

BRENHAM, Texas -- You know it's spring in Texas when you look out your car window and see fields of blue!

Taking pictures of kids and pets amid bluebonnet blooms is a rite of passage in the Lone Star State. The iconic Texas state flower typically starts to pop up as early as February, but March and April are the prime time to see the colorful show along state highways.

The bluebonnet has been the state flower of Texas since 1901, but it was former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson's efforts to beautify the states highways that contributed to bigger fields of blue blooms. In 1969, Johnson began distributing Texas Highway Beautifcation Awards and encouraged Texans to plant wildflower seeds including bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, and black-eyed Susans.

For some of the best spots to check out bluebonnets this spring, check out Brenham's Wildflower Watch with status updates around the area!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brenhamenvironmentktrkhighwayslocalish
LOCALISH
It's bluebonnet season in Texas!
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
Neighbors raise $125K to help WWII veteran after house fire
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
TOP STORIES
Man charged with federal hate crimes after violent rampage in NJ
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
NJ woman groped by intruder who attacked her in shower
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Teens face charges after participating in 'Orbeez Challenge' on TikTok
'Suspicious fire' in Pemberton, 1 injured; family says another killed
Show More
Lawyer: Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show
Police: Man, 64, extremely critical after North Philly shooting
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
More TOP STORIES News