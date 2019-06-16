Body cam footage shows suspect fall off bridge while trying to escape

TULSA, OK (WPVI) -- Dramatic body cam video shows police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma chasing a suspect who fell off a bridge trying to escape being captured.

Twenty-three-year-old Damico Taylor fell more than 30-feet to the ground below.

He was injured but will be okay.

Police say they were pursuing him for an arrest warrant at the time.

Officers say they found a gun in his car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomabridgebody cameras
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
Man critical following shooting on South Street
Man dies after being shot 18 times in Germantown
2 shot during party in Camden
2 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Show More
Trenton's iconic art festival returns with new security changes
2 young men injured in shooting in South Philadelphia
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News