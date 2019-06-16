Body cam footage shows suspect fall off bridge while trying to escape

TULSA, OK (WPVI) -- Dramatic body cam video shows police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma chasing a suspect who fell off a bridge trying to escape being captured.
Twenty-three-year-old Damico Taylor fell more than 30-feet to the ground below.
He was injured but will be okay.
Police say they were pursuing him for an arrest warrant at the time.
Officers say they found a gun in his car.
