Body discovered in Ridley Creek in Eddystone, Delaware County

By
EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A weekend-long search for a man in the Ridley Creek has come to a tragic end.

Police in Chester, Pennsylvania were first dispatched to a man having a seizure who fell in the water on Saturday night. That was along the border of Chester and Eddystone.


After multiple searches due to numerous hazardous conditions, police say they found the man's body behind the North View Apartments on the 1100 block of Eddystone Avenue on Monday morning.

The view from Chopper showed first responders on the scene.


There was no immediate word on the exact cause of death. Police have not identified the victim at this time
