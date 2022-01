BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a Bensalem park on Saturday afternoonThe discovery was made at the Neshaminy State Park located on the 3400 block of State Road.Police say the victim is an African American female believed to be 40 to 50 years old. She also has a tattoo on her upper right arm.The woman has not been identified at this time.Police are still investigating how she died.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-942-3900.