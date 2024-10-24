Investigators believe Caroline Bump may have been struck by a vehicle on Monday night around 11:11 p.m.

Police search for vehicle in connection with Millville woman's death

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for a vehicle in connection with the death of a Millville woman.

Prosecutors say the body of 21-year-old Caroline Bump was found around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Glenside Road in Millville.

PICTURED: Police are searching for a 2003 Silver Infinity G35 with New Jersey registration E41RLB in connection with Caroline Bump's death.

Investigators believe Bump may have been struck by a vehicle on Monday night around 11:11 p.m. The body was found sometime after by a passing motorist.

Authorities are searching for a 2003 Silver Infinity G35 with New Jersey registration E41RLB.

Investigators believe there's damage to the driver's side headlight, windshield and front bumper.

Further details on how the woman died have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 609-579-1431.