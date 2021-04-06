body found

Body found in Philly, near location of burning car in missing Upper Darby Twp. pregnant woman investigation

By
Body found near location of burning car in missing pregnant woman case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to determine whether the discovery of a body Monday night in Philadelphia is connected to the case of a missing pregnant woman in Upper Darby Township.

Police searched the scene where a body was found in the area of 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crime scene investigators brought in lights and used flashlights to search the wooded area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Action News has learned they're looking into whether the discovery could be tied to a missing couple from Lansdowne.

That case involves 21-year-old Dianna Brice who went missing last Tuesday, March 30.

She's 14-weeks pregnant and a mother of a young boy, according to her family.

Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.



Brice's mother Betty Cellini said she has a life-threatening medical condition and hasn't taken her medication in a week.

Cellini is desperately searching for answers.

Police said she was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, at about 1 p.m. last Tuesday on Church Lane in Yeadon, Delaware County.

Her mother said Brice and Smith had gotten into an augment.

"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.

About two hours later, police said Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.

The car was found about a mile from where police said the body was discovered in the woods.

"Bring my daughter home, she needs her medication," Cellini said. "She has a 4-year-old son that keeps asking me, 'Where's my mommy?'"

Investigators have not released any further details on either case.

Action News is working to gather more information.
