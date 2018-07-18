Man's body found on I-95 off ramp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
State Police are investigating the discovery of a body on an I-95 off-ramp Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the Allegheny Avenue exit ramp on northbound I-95 around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said it was there they found the body of a dead man.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

There is no word on the identity of the man or how long he has been dead.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

