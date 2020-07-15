Woman's body found in plastic container in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a suspicious death in the city's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning.
According to police, a woman's body was found in a large plastic container wrapped in plastic wrap in the 3000 block of Wharton Street at about 9:40 a.m.
Chopper 6 flew over there scene, where a large police presence could be seen near the intersection of S. 31st and Wharton streets.
Authorities said a man found the container and contacted the police.
A woman who lives in the area said she saw the container yesterday.
"I kept looking at it. It looked real strange...we thought it was the trash," she said.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
