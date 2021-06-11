Body of Eagleville homeowner found in rubble after explosions, fire: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Body of Eagleville homeowner found in rubble after explosions, fire

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The body of the man who witnesses say chased a code enforcement officer with a gun Thursday was found inside the rubble of his Eagleville home shortly before midnight, police said.

The incident began at 11:56 a.m. Thursday when Lower Providence Township Police Officers received multiple 911 calls from witnesses about a man chasing the officer with a gun.

According to investigators, the code enforcement officer went to the home to perform a follow-up inspection at the home for known hoarding conditions.

EMBED More News Videos

Police provided an update after the body of Thomas Razzi, 66, was found inside the rubble of his Eagleville home.



At noon, two Lower Providence Township Police Officers arrived on scene and confronted Thomas Razzi, 66, in front of his home and ordered him to stop. He was unarmed at the time, but retreated into his home, police said. Additional officers were called in to assist.

A short time later, police said a series of loud explosions and gunfire were heard coming from the home. The suspect and police did not exchange gunfire, but flames and smoke were immediately visible.

The fire destroyed three townhomes and caused damage to three others. Displaced residents have been assisted by the Red Cross, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple homes went up in flames in Eagleville, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon after authorities say a code enforcement officer encountered a homeowner who was allegedly armed with a weapon.



The code enforcement officer received minor injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the cause of the explosions and gunfire were likely the result of chemical substances being mixed to make illegal fireworks and exploding ammunition exploding.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Providence Township Police Department at 610-539-5901.



An autopsy is currently being performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower providence townshippennsylvania newsexplosionfireguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cole Hamels selling Delco home for nearly $2.5M
2 dead, including teen, in West Philadelphia shooting
Gym owners, clients react to end of Philly mask mandate
AccuWeather: Cloudy, damp and cool today
Beach patrol officials urge caution after ocean rescue in Wildwood
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
A tale of two prom queens: Same-sex couple makes history in Pa.
Show More
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
$15M awarded over eggs, embryos ruined at fertility clinic
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
911 operator meets NC mom, newborn she helped deliver
Family of Phillies rookie Luke Williams proud after incredible week
More TOP STORIES News