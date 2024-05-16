2 more suspects charged with assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

2 more suspects charged with assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

2 more suspects charged with assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

2 more suspects charged with assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

2 more suspects charged with assault of off-duty Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two more people, a man and a woman, have been charged with assaulting an off-duty Philadelphia police officer over the weekend.

Cian Dennis, 23, and Khamil Brown, 24, are charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other offenses.

Cian Dennis and Khamil Brown

Dennis was the suspect previously identified only as "Duke."

Yusef Coleman, 24, was arrested earlier this week.

Yusef Coleman

Yet another suspect, 38-year-old Arthur Jones, remains at large.

Arthur Jones

The officer involved has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Rodriguez. The department says Rodriguez, a nine-year veteran of the force, is currently recovering from his injuries.

Because he fired a gun during the incident, police say Rodriguez will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal affairs and officer-involved shooting investigations.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on Oxford Street near Ridge Avenue.

Police say Ofc. Rodriguez, who was heading home after his shift, became stuck in traffic behind another vehicle as an after-hours club let out.

After waiting through several red lights, police say Rodriguez honked his horn.

That's when Dennis allegedly approached and punched Rodriguez while he was still inside his vehicle.

Pictured: The suspect known as "Duke."

Rodriguez got out and identified himself as a police officer, authorities say, and that's when Dennis allegedly pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it at his side.

There was a struggle between the officer and Dennis, and that's when Coleman allegedly approached Rodriguez from behind and put him in a headlock.

Coleman was armed, police say, and there was a struggle over the gun. The officer pushed the gun away and the magazine fell out.

Police say Rodriguez then fired the remaining round in the gun. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Dennis then allegedly pointed a gun at the officer and told him to drop the weapon. The officer was then beaten by multiple people and his personal gun was stolen from its holster. Police say it was recovered on Tuesday.

An on-duty officer arrived at the scene and people in the crowd fled.

Coleman took off in a black BMW, police say, and struck Rodriguez's leg.

Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker