Driver found dead inside overturned vehicle in middle of open field near N.J. high school

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Woolwich Township Police are investigating an accident near Kingsway Regional High School that left a man dead early Wednesday morning.The fatal crash happened just before 6 a.m. off of King's Highway and US-322 in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County.Two witnesses told police that the driver veered off of the road and into the open field.The vehicle was found overturned with the driver still inside.Chopper 6 was over the scene, just yards away from Kingsway Regional High School.Police said the driver was an older gentleman and not a student of the school. His name has not been released.Surveillance cameras at the school might have captured the crash, which would help police in the investigation."The vehicle overturned approximately 1.5 times and at that time officers responded and found the sole driver deceased behind the wheel," said Detective Chris Beckett with the Woolwich Police Department.The investigation into the accident is ongoing