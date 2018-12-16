Bomb threat disrupts graduation ceremonies at Bloomsburg University

A bomb threat disrupted graduation ceremonies at a Pennsylvania college this weekend.
A threat was called into Bloomsburg University about 15 minutes into the morning commencement exercises Saturday.
At least 600 people were evacuated.
No bombs were found.
The ceremony was then allowed to continue, and the afternoon graduation went on as planned.
An investigation is underway to find the caller.
