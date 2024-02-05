This couple's love story includes a trip to Booker's in West Philly. Now they own it!

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a business story that made headlines - husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

But their love story is one for the books as well - the two met online during the pandemic, and married a year later.

Booker's had been one of the restaurants where they went on dates, so it came full circle in the end.

Their first year as new owners has brought along the restaurant's loyal following, and extensive community engagement.

Many of the Southern cuisine classics remain - with twists added to menu specials and craft cocktails.

Brunch is served every day, and the bar scene is always lively.

Booker's Restaurant and Bar | Instagram | Facebook

5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-883-0960