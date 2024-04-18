Boston Dynamics unveils new humanoid robot for 'real-world applications'

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which the company says is "designed for real-world applications."

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which the company says is "designed for real-world applications."

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which the company says is "designed for real-world applications."

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which the company says is "designed for real-world applications."

Boston Dynamics has unveiled the latest version of its humanoid robot, Atlas, which the company says is "designed for real-world applications."

The company on Wednesday released a video of its robot in action, but did not elaborate on what those applications would be.

This comes after the company recently retired its hydraulic-powered robot. The new one is "fully electric."

The company says this new phase is in partnership with Hyundai, which it credited with "building the next generation of automotive manufacturing capabilities."

"In the months and years ahead, we're excited to show what the world's most dynamic humanoid robot can really do-in the lab, in the factory, and in our lives," the company said on its website.

The previous hydraulic version of the Atlas robot had the ability to lift and maneuver a wide variety of objects, as seen in footage posted on the company's website.

"The electric version of Atlas will be stronger, with a broader range of motion than any of our previous generations," it said.