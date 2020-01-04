2-hour line forms to meet Eagles fan fave Boston Scott at Willow Grove Mall

That was due to the appearance of someone who has clearly become a new fan favorite: Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott.
Let’s go Birds!!! Think they’re excited to meet Boston Scott at the Willow Grove Park Mall? The line is huge!! @6abc pic.twitter.com/9EWan5S3Jx— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 4, 2020
Scott's message for fans at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's Wild-Card game against the Seattle Seahawks is simple - go crazy!
"Make it loud! I want to go deaf when the game is done. Just bring the energy, bring the juice. We've been fighting all season and ya'll been fighting right there with us," Scott said.
The running back said seeing such a big turnout for him is beyond his wildest dreams.
"It's surreal, man. It's very humbling. Just to see the support and commitment from fans is incredible," Scott said.
The Eagles and Seahawks meet at the Linc at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.