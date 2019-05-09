Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews are working to free a box truck that is dangling from I-195 eastbound in Hamilton Township, Mercer County following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday.It happened around 2:28 p.m. on I-195 at milepost 0.1, right at the I-295 interchange.New Jersey State Police say the crash involves a box truck, a GMC Envoy and a Mini-Cooper.It appears the cab of the truck is caught along the edge of a grassy median with the trailer portion coming to a rest on the road below.The crash is blocking one lane of traffic for now but that may change as crews work on the truck.Multiple injuries have been reported but police say they are all believed to be non-life threatening.