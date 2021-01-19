crime

13-year-old boy shot near West Philadelphia basketball court: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured on Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the basketball court at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in stable condition.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in Milan Loncar killing in Brewerytown was released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
EMBED More News Videos

Just two weeks before Milan Loncar's murder, Davis Josephus was let out of prison after paying reduced bail.



No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to an interactive map created by the city controller's office to track gun violence, there have been more than 50 non-fatal shootings and at least 15 fatal shootings since the map was last updated on January 14, 2021. Twenty additional people have been shot since Friday night, according to Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimechild injuredshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Residents told to shelter in place after Monroe County shootings
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
Residents told to shelter in place after Monroe County shootings
Pa. woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office amid riot
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
No estimated time frame for delayed USPS packages
Norristown NAACP holds peaceful protest on MLK Day of Service
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Show More
This app lets friends buy each other drinks from home
Media woman launches crowdfunding effort to help friends during pandemic
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
More vaccination clinics open in NJ, but with limited supply
Police ID suspect accused of killing Temple grad walking dog
More TOP STORIES News