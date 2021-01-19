13-year-old boy shot near West Philadelphia basketball court: Police

It happened around 7 p.m. near the basketball court at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police say officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
According to an interactive map created by the city controller's office to track gun violence, there have been more than 50 non-fatal shootings and at least 15 fatal shootings since the map was last updated on January 14, 2021. Twenty additional people have been shot since Friday night, according to Philadelphia police.