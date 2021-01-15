7-year-old boy saves family after home goes up in flames in Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A young boy is being credited with saving his family after a home went up in flames due to a pellet stove malfunction in Delaware on Thursday."I was upstairs with my baby cousin," said 7-year-old Yanique Rainford Jr. recalling the scary moments after a fire broke out inside his grandfather's home on the 200 block of Rice Drive in Bear, Delaware.He was in the house with his 2-year-old cousin Liam Rainford and his 92-year-old great-grandmother Rosamond Rainford."And then I came downstairs to get water and then I saw a fire," said Yanique.Yanique says he ran upstairs to get his baby cousin out of the house and ran back in for his great-grandmother."I told my grandmom to come but she was trying to put the fire out," said the boy.Yanique then did a remarkable thing for a seven-year-old. He picked up the phone and called 911."I told them, 'This is Yanique Rainford, 204 Rice Drive, can you please come?'" said the child.Firefighters arrived just in time to pull the great-grandmother out of the house who had fallen unconscious near the door. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.Authorities deemed the fire accidental, saying it was caused by a malfunction of a pellet stove in the rear of the home.But everyone was amazed by the 7-year-old, calling him a hero for having the instincts to call 911."I read from this book from the school, it tells you everything we need to do, you have to call 911," said Yanique."I'm proud man. He did a wonderful job. Glad he thought to call 911 and just didn't get shocked and scared and stay in there," said the boy's father, Yanique Rainford Sr."He saved the day and this could have been at night, it could have been way worse than this. I'm truly grateful," said the boy's grandfather, Don Rainford.Meanwhile, the great-grandmother who suffered burns to her face, arm and back is at Jefferson University Hospital. Family members say she is in stable condition.