CHAT REPLAY: Brain aneurysm: symptoms and causes - Your questions answered

CHAT REPLAY: Brain aneurysm: symptoms and causes

Dr. Patel will answer questions about what a brain aneurysm is and what symptoms and signs to look for. Additionally, what are some of the causes that could lead to an aneurysm?

Dr. Pratit Patel

Dr. Pratit Patel is board certified in vascular neurology, neurology and neurosonology (ultrasonic imaging of the brain and other neural structures). Fellowship (CAST Accredited) trained in endovascular surgical neuroradiology. He treats patients who experience stroke, aneurysms, carotid artery stenosis, intracranial hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformations, dural arteriovenous fistula and other neurovascular conditions.
