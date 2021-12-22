Chester County organization providing gifts, boxes of food to needy families in time for Christmas

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Boxes filled with hope and meals for families in need are being handed out by one Chester County organization just in time for the holidays.Volunteers helped to distribute 300 food boxes for the Pottstown Area Children's Foundation as an effort to get food to those who need it in the Pottstown area."Some of these families, what we give them is all they have for Christmas" said Karen Reed, secretary for the foundation.The Pottstown Children's Foundation was founded by Jim Frymoyer and they have been helping needy families through these events for decades."It's not just one meal we are giving them. It's groceries with all the fixings," said Josh Park, board member for the foundation.Some of the boxes were picked up directly by people who need them and other boxes were picked up for organizations and volunteers who intend to deliver them to needy families who can't come get it themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I love seeing kids smile and families smile that don't have anything to give to their kids for Christmas," said volunteer, Kelly Frymoyer.The box distribution follows an event held for kids and families the week prior where they gave out toys and presents for Christmas.The foundation started by helping around 75 children and has grown to an outreach of over 600."There are families that are hoping and praying that they can supply their kids with food and gifts, and we can be an answer to that prayer," said Park.