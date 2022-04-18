earth day

Into the Ocean: Branching Out Part 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Into the Ocean: Branching Out

In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family learn about endangered manatees and innovative ways we can help protect our oceans.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloridaplanet possibleearth daypollutionnatureoceansearth monthlocalish
RELATED
Branching Out: Into the Forests
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
EARTH DAY
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
Branching Out: Into the Forests
Spring Tulip Festival helps to preserve family farm
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Coastal storm bringing flooding, snow concerns
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Man shoots at would-be robbers impersonating officers, kills 1: Police
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Three sisters support each other through eye disease journey
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Body found in burning car in North Philly
Show More
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Philadelphia's mask mandate returns for all indoor public spaces
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
More TOP STORIES News