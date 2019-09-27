Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's when people get too comfortable in their environment and let their guard down that things like this happen. That's when major and even minor league criminals move in and take advantage of the situation.

"They're like rats, the perpetrators are like rats. They go in there quick, they know what they're doing and they get out," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood.

"I was not aware that any of this was happening," said YMCA member Jeanette Padilioni of Lansdowne.

Other members of the Y at Lansdowne & Garrett in Upper Darby were startled to hear that a trio of bandits were targeting lockers for valuables.

"I don't feel it's safe or fair to be coming here to work out and try to work on themselves, and their wellness, and their fitness and have to be robbed like that," said Jeanna Padilioni.

Police say two men somehow sneaked into the YMCA when nobody was looking and broke into a few lockers. One man was swimming when the thieves broke into his locker, making off with his wallet, cash and credit cards. Then to stall the victim, they changed the lock on his locker.

"When he tried to get into his own locker, he said, 'This is not my lock, somebody changed the lock.' Well, the baddies changed the lock," said Chitwood.

The baddies then hurried off to a CVS a half-mile away at Lansdowne and State and hooked up with a woman in a red top. There they used the man's credit card to make $2,000 in purchases.

"They buy $2,000 worth of other credit cards," said Chitwood.

They then went to a Chipotle in Springfield to have a nice dinner where they conjured up the notion of going out to buy $2,000 worth of more gift cards. But by then, the owner had the people at the YMCA break the lock that was intended to stall him and he canceled his credit card before they could do any more damage.

"The ingenuity is amazing, but the crime is sad and sick," said Chitwood.

Yvonne Frazier says it's because of criminals like this that she doesn't take her valuables into the gym and warns others not too as well.

"I tell them don't bring no valuables in here, leave your stuff in the trunk of your car, you won't have nobody trying to break in," said Frazier

Police feel the culprits may be targeting other gyms and are hoping someone may recognize the three culprits involved before they strike again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshippennsylvania newscrimetheftpennsylvania
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
'Phanatical' fan travels to Lambeau Field for Eagles game
4 hurt after vehicle plows into parked cars in North Philadelphia
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Show More
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Action News Troubleshooters helps hero get new refrigerator
Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount
New bike patrol in Kensington hopes to save overdose victims
More TOP STORIES News