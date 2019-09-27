Maple Shade, New Jersey officers honored for their life-saving actions

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four Maple Shade, New Jersey police officers are being honored for their life-saving actions during an apartment fire over the summer.
The video only tells part of the harrowing story.
Back on July 10, a raging fire at the Ryan's Run Apartments consumed several units on the east side of the complex.
The imagery is horrifying enough to spectators, but a certified nightmare for those that were trapped inside.
"When we get there and we hear the cries for help from the door, obviously that kicks in a different instinct," said Maple Shade police office David Priebs who was on scene that evening.
"We heard people had to coax them over to the window, help them and caught them as jumped from the second story," added Corporal Scott Pacheco.
Pacheco and his fellow officers put their lives on the line to save others.
In a situation where every second spelled potential disaster, they never hesitated.
"The entire apartment was about to go off completely at any minute," said Officer Anthony Marshall who was also there.
Marshall is also a volunteer firefighter with the township.
"The smoke was very dense pushing heavily through the front door so, we had to move quickly and get them to window and get them out," he said.
On Thursday, all three men were recognized by the town council, each receiving an award for outstanding dedication to public service.
As most heroes tend to be, the men are gracious but humble about the recognition.
"It's not like we want to be recognized at all, it's just something that we come to work for every day," said Priebs.
"You gotta do what you gotta do to get everyone home safe, at the end of the day that's what it comes down to," added Pacheco.
The officers say a fourth brother in blue also assisted with the rescue but was unable to attend the town council meeting.
The fire at the apartment complex remains under investigation.
