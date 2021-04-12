otrc

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child together

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Macaulay Culkin issues face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed a new baby, a rep for Culkin confirmed to CNN.

The couple welcomed a son named Dakota Song Culkin, after the actor's late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29.

The baby was born on April 5 in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song said in a statement obtained by CNN and first reported by Esquire.

Culkin and Song met a few years ago on the set of "Changeland." They both had roles in the movie.

Culkin is currently filming "American Horror Story" season 10 with Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity birthscelebrity babiesentertainmentbabyotrc
OTRC
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News