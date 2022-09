The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a minivan on Friday night in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Bridge and Tacony streets.

Police say the 59-year-old biker was traveling northbound on Tacony when he struck the minivan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The female driver of the minivan was hospitalized with an arm injury.

There was no immediate word on her condition.