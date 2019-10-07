Brothers arrested after deadly North Philadelphia home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two brothers are responsible for a deadly North Philadelphia home invasion Saturday night.
Dominic and Mark Wellmon are facing murder, robbery, kidnapping charges, and related offenses.
With masks on, they allegedly broke into a house on the 2100 block of North 19th Street around 11 p.m.
Officials said the men wearing ski masks and armed with guns kicked in the door. The men made their way to the second floor of the home, where they found two men and two women in a rear bedroom.
According to investigators, 52-year-old Curtis Lamont Hill was tied up then shot in the back of the head. The suspects then took the second man's pants and left the home with the two women.
"They went through the house and didn't find any money and I guess out of anger they the shot the victim," said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs. "Afterward, they took the two females with them to another residence."
Police said the two armed men then attempted to break into another home on 1700 block of Diamond Street.
"They try to enter that property a male opened the door when he saw the guys with the gun he started running and they took a shot at him. Did not hit him," said Fuchs.
In the scuffle, the women were able to free themselves and run from the scene.
None of the other witnesses involved were injured.
