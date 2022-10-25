Meet the Phillies fan who caught Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Port Richmond woman has a piece of Philadelphia sports history.

Tracy Oldziejewski is the Phillies fan who came up with Bryce Harper's two-run homer, which helped send the team to the World Series.

"The top of the lineup was coming up. JT got a base hit, and we knew Harper was coming up. So we had a feeling something good was going to happen," recalled Tracy Oldziejewski of Port Richmond.

But little did she know, that ball would soar directly toward her, and her group of family and friends.

"We were all cheering and the ball was coming right towards us, and then hit the ground and there was a scramble for the ball. I saw it, picked it up, and yeah, I have it," said Oldziejewski.

"People were picking me up in the air. My hat fell off. I didn't know what the score was. I knew that we at least tied it, I didn't know we were ahead. That's how crazy it was in that moment," added Oldziejewski.

The home run will go down as one of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history.

"It's great to be a part of Bryce Harper's winning home run to put us into the World Series. Just to be a part of that history, I'll probably remember for the rest of my life," said Oldziejewski.

So the lingering question is what now? Oldziejewski says she is still not sure what she will do with the ball, but she plans to get in contact with the Phillies organization.

