The mural sits next to paintings of other iconic Philadelphia athletes, including Nick Foles and Joel Embiid.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia loves its murals, and Bryce Harper, so it should come as no surprise that a giant work of art featuring the Phillies star is now on display in South Philadelphia.

A massive Bryce Harper mural was painted on the side of the Dougherty Electric building on Porter Street.

