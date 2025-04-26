Employees report for final shift at Taylor Hospital before it closes for good

It was empty outside of Taylor Hospital on Friday night, with just a few employees working the final night shift.

It was empty outside of Taylor Hospital on Friday night, with just a few employees working the final night shift.

It was empty outside of Taylor Hospital on Friday night, with just a few employees working the final night shift.

It was empty outside of Taylor Hospital on Friday night, with just a few employees working the final night shift.

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was empty outside of Taylor Hospital on Friday night, with just a few employees working the final night shift.

They will be the last ones inside the building before the hospital officially closes its doors for good Saturday morning.

The Crozer Health system, which includes Taylor Hospital and Crozer Chester Medical Center, is being shut down by its owner, Prospect Medical Holdings.

A bankruptcy judge approved the closure plan earlier this week.

"We stayed till the very end, lord the very end," said Crystal Hollis a Respiratory Therapist.

Crystal Hollis arrived for her shift to find out her key card no longer worked and she had to be let into the building.

"It's very sad, we never thought this could happen to the system. I've been here my whole life never dreamed my hospital will close down," noted Hollis.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be former Taylor employees gathered Friday night at Dolans to say their goodbyes.

"Horrible. What Prospect did to us is criminal," said Sue Griffin a registered nurse.

Employees who have worked at Taylor Hospital for decades said the last few days have been terrible.

"It felt like a funeral in there, really. Not just the fact it's closing, it's the anger. Why it's closing, that it didn't need to happen. You fail so many people in the community and the government," said Robert Fida.

Dark, eerie hallways, a vacant cafeteria and an empty ICU are not what employees expected this to come to.

"It's so strange to see something like that... emptiness in a hospital that was vital to this community for years and years," noted Samuel Ruby, a cardiologist.

Now, the county is trying to find a way to fill that void of not one but two hospital systems that have been an essential part of Delaware County for decades.

"If you're in an accident on 95, by the time they get you to the hospital you're dead. I don't know if people understand that. A gunshot wound from Crozer? Dead. Heart attack. Dead," explained Griffin.

Taylor Hospital will officially be shut down at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center will follow next Friday.

There is a Crozer Health job and resource fair planned for May 13 at Subaru Park.

