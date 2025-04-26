Temple University steps up police presence to thwart repeat of weekend chaos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A noticeably stepped-up police presence will be visible in and around the Temple University campus in North Philadelphia this weekend.

This comes after the university said it became aware of posts circulating on social media encouraging a repeat of last weekend's chaos, when hundreds of teens swarmed the area.

There were six assaults and two robberies. Police said most of the victims were Temple students.

"I understand there's a lot of kids here and a lot of high schools and stuff, but I do think it becomes an issue when they affect other people who are just innocently living their lives and trying to go to school and trying to learn," said sophomore Maritza Zapeda.

Since last weekend, police have made eight arrests but they're looking for more suspects.

"It's horrible honestly, I wish kids had something more to do. I wish there were better skateparks, areas that they can hang out," said Matthew Smith of North Philadelphia.

On Friday, police released photos of seven people wanted for multiple assaults in the 1200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Earlier this week, they released photos of three juveniles who are persons of interest in connection with a robbery on West Montgomery Avenue.

"In relation to last week's incidents, I want to thank Temple's Department of Public Safety (TUDPS), which has already identified several individuals involved in the assaults and robbery and is working tirelessly to hold them accountable. I also want to thank our Temple police officers, the School District of Philadelphia's school safety officers, Pennsylvania Probation and Parole, TUDPS and Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) detectives, community members, and parents for their efforts in this investigation, as their collaboration has been instrumental in moving these cases forward," Temple President John Fry said in a statement.

Temple said the increased police presence is an immediate action as they continue to work with the city on long-term interventions.

"I do like that they're taking more precautions but I feel like more should be done," Zapeda said.

In his announcement to the university community, Fry went on to say, "We will be diligent in exploring all solutions that help prevent situations like this from affecting our campus operations and disrupting and threatening our students, employees and neighbors."