Teen girl in custody after stabbing leaves 3 injured in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

A teenage girl is in custody following a triple stabbing in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A teenage girl is in custody following a triple stabbing in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A teenage girl is in custody following a triple stabbing in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A teenage girl is in custody following a triple stabbing in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage girl is in custody following a triple stabbing in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Rhawn Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl stabbed a man and two women with a pocket knife.

All of the victims are expected to be okay.

The circumstances of the stabbing remain under investigation.