Bucks County man goes missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching the Appalachian Trail Thursday for a missing hiker from Bucks County.Police said Michael Kaiser, 56, of Newportville went hiking on the trail in Lynn Township, Lehigh County last Friday.The next day, police said Kaiser sent his brother a photo on his phone showing "terrain similar to Bake Oven Knob." However, they said Kaiser has not been heard since.On Tuesday, Kaiser's brother reported him missing to the Bristol Township Police Department.Kesier, an avid hiker, is described as 6'1 with brown eyes.On Wednesday, troopers located Kaiser's Ford F-150 in the vicinity of Bake Oven Road in Germansville.Troopers from Bethlehem, Fogelsville, Frackville, and Lehighton barracks will continue searching for Kaiser.