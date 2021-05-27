officer arrested

Bucks County police officer arrested on child pornography charges

Officer Matthew Reiss was hailed a hero in July 2020 for rescuing a horse from a barn fire.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County police officer from Montgomery County who was once hailed as a hero is now facing serious criminal charges.

Investigators say they found 10 images of child porn in email belonging to 47-year-old Matthew Reiss of Upper Hanover Township.

Reiss, an 18-year veteran of the Hilltown Township Police Department, was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

"We were angered and shocked at the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation. These acts, if true, would be a betrayal of his oath as a Police Officer, the public trust and the trust of his fellow Officers," Hilltown Township Police Chief Chris Engelhart said.



He was arraigned and his bail was set at $75,000. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Reiss posted bail and was released.

Action News interviewed Reiss in July 2020 after his bodycam footage recorded the officer and his partner rescuing a horse from a barn fire in Hilltown Township.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Video shows the moment two officers with the Hilltown Township Police Department rushed to save a 22-year-old horse named Phoebe during a fire last week.



The Hilltown Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's Office assisted the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office with this investigation.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub released this statement, "The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has cooperated and worked with Montgomery County authorities since being made aware of the investigation into Matthew Reiss. This office protects all victims, even when the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law. We will evaluate all Bucks County criminal cases in which Reiss played a role."

Since his arrest, the Hilltown Township Police Department has placed Reiss on administrative leave.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 7.
