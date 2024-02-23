Ex-NJ cop facing 97 new charges after allegedly hacking social media accounts, posting nude photos

Ayron Taylor, 24, is charged with child pornography, among a slew of other counts.

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is charged in a new 97-count indictment.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Ayron Taylor hacked into the social media accounts of 20 women and posted stolen nude photos of them to their contact lists.

Taylor, of Delran, is charged with child pornography, among a slew of other counts, because some photos were of women before they turned 18.

An investigation into Taylor began in September 2022 after an initial victim contacted the Evesham Township Police Department to report that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been hacked. She said the hacker sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts and messaged them to her Facebook friends, as well as posted them to her Facebook wall, according to police.

Taylor is also accused of doing this while on police duty but was allegedly using his own personal device.

He was first arrested in 2022 after being indicted on 87 initial charges for similar crimes.

Investigators said they were able to connect that all the victims has student email accounts at Rowan College of Burlington County and that Taylor was able to hack approximately 5,000 student email accounts in total.

Taylor became a full-time officer in Mount Laurel after graduating from the police academy in October 2021. The department said he was immediately suspended following the initial charges.

He will be arraigned on March 11 in Mount Holly, where the case is expected to be scheduled for trial.