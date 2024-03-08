Bucks County Community College students, staff celebrate Oscars at 2nd annual Movie Award Party

Bucks County Community College students and staff celebrate the Oscars at their 2nd annual Movie Award Party event.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Passion and excitement for the Oscars on Sunday is spread all across the region.

Students and staff at Bucks County Community College celebrated Hollywood's biggest night early at their 2nd annual Movie Awards Party.

After an amazing turn out last year, organizer Kelley Deeny decided to host it again on the college's Newtown campus, where plenty of fun activities were lined up for the students in anticipation for the Oscars buzz.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas brings you the story.

The Oscars air Sunday, March 10th at 7 p.m. on 6abc.