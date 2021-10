QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed Sunday night in a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County.Police said the crash happened along the 1900 block of John Fries Highway just after 10 p.m.The crash involved at least two vehicles and caused a white pickup truck to overturn.Action News has learned one person was listed in critical condition following the wreck.The highway was shut down overnight as police investigated.