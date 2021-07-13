Weather

Some Bristol, Pennsylvania homes condemned after '100-year flood'

By
BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The torrential rain on Monday that led to historic flooding in Bucks County has forced some people to leave their homes.

At least four houses are condemned along the 400 block of Pond Street in Bristol, Pa.

The torrential downpour, which lasted for hours and dropped about six to 10 inches of rain, also caused a sinkhole to form.

Cindy Mutch and her neighbors grabbed what they could and left.

RELATED: Parts of Bucks County condominium complex may be "totally gone" after flood


"They said the foundation is done, and they made us leave," said Mutch. "I don't know what's going to happen. We just don't know and they're not saying nothing."

Meanwhile, residents along Spencer Drive in Croydon needed boat rescue Monday night.



"There was an elderly couple that they rescued and there's a man that I know that needs full round-the-clock care," said Lauren Blount.

While the water receded quite a bit on Tuesday, the damage has been done. Some still can't get back home.

"As far as living inside of there, some of these houses have four, five, six inches of water in them. They're not going to be in there anytime soon," said Casey South.

A stretch of Newportville Road is now cordoned off after the water washed away a chunk of the asphalt.

The National Weather Service says there wasn't a steering flow in the atmosphere to move the thunderstorms along. That resulted in a regeneration of the same storm over the same spot.

NWS meteorologists deemed this weather event a '100-year flood.'

"Basically what is means is there is a 1% chance in any given that a storm like that would occur in any given location," said Meteorologist Dean Iovino with the National Weather Service.

FULL INTERVIEW: What is a 100-year storm? An expert explains:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbristol boroughcroydonfloodingweathersevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News