Some Bristol, Pennsylvania homes condemned after '100-year flood'

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The torrential rain on Monday that led to historic flooding in Bucks County has forced some people to leave their homes.At least four houses are condemned along the 400 block of Pond Street in Bristol, Pa.The torrential downpour, which lasted for hours and dropped about six to 10 inches of rain, also caused a sinkhole to form.Cindy Mutch and her neighbors grabbed what they could and left."They said the foundation is done, and they made us leave," said Mutch. "I don't know what's going to happen. We just don't know and they're not saying nothing."Meanwhile, residents along Spencer Drive in Croydon needed boat rescue Monday night."There was an elderly couple that they rescued and there's a man that I know that needs full round-the-clock care," said Lauren Blount.While the water receded quite a bit on Tuesday, the damage has been done. Some still can't get back home."As far as living inside of there, some of these houses have four, five, six inches of water in them. They're not going to be in there anytime soon," said Casey South.A stretch of Newportville Road is now cordoned off after the water washed away a chunk of the asphalt.The National Weather Service says there wasn't a steering flow in the atmosphere to move the thunderstorms along. That resulted in a regeneration of the same storm over the same spot.NWS meteorologists deemed this weather event a '100-year flood.'"Basically what is means is there is a 1% chance in any given that a storm like that would occur in any given location," said Meteorologist Dean Iovino with the National Weather Service.