Bucks County lawsuit against social media companies alleges harm to the mental health of youth in the community.

Lawsuit aims to hold social media companies accountable for impact apps have on kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Vice Chair of the Bucks County Commissioners, sits down with host Matt O'Donnell to discuss the county's lawsuit against social media companies, alleging harm to the mental health of youth in the community.

The Commissioner shares her personal story along with the reasons why the county decided to take action.

Later, O'Donnell is joined by the Inside Story panel of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Ajay Raju, Jeff Jubelirer and Sam Katz to discuss local politics.

The group debates the merits of the lawsuit and the impact it could have on the future of social media.