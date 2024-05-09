Brazen porch pirate steals package directly from homeowner's hands in Cheltenham Twp.

The theft happened just moments after the package was dropped off.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are looking for a brazen thief who stole a package worth thousands of dollars out of a homeowner's hands, seconds after it was dropped off.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The victim, who goes by Henry, had just stepped onto his porch to retrieve a package containing six iPhones.

"It was scary," said Henry, who said he's still not over the shock. "Now every time you open the door for delivery, you have to watch out."

At the same time as the thief was stealing the package, an Amazon driver was dropping off another delivery, which the suspect ignores.

Henry said he said he looked at more surveillance video and he now believes this suspect targeted this particular package.

"There's a guy coming down this block," Henry said describing the incident. "They see the FedEx, they u-turn and then they come up the block and come right in front of the FedEx."

Henry had bought the six iPhones for his family.

Cheltenham Township police are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Investigators say the individual sped off in a light tan-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Henry said he wasn't alone.

"There's another guy sitting in the car waiting for him. Once he gets in the back of the car, he just flew up the street out to Cheltenham Ave.," he said.

Police are also looking into if this suspect is connected to other crimes.

If you ask Henry, he thinks the thief knew about the iPhones, but isn't sure how.

Seconds after the delivery, he said he got a scam call telling him to return the phones. When he said the package was stolen, the caller hung up.

"That's kind of weird too. Both of them happened at the same time," he said.

