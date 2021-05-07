Hit-and-run driver strikes man doing yard work in Bucks County

RICHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania man is fighting for his life after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while doing yard work on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mill Road in Richland Township.Kelly Pleasanton says her father, John Gruver, just recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his loving family. Now he's fighting for his life inside St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem."He's got a lot of rib fractures, chest tubes. He's on a ventilator, (with a) broken leg and arm, a lot of spinal fractures," said Pleasanton.According to Pleasanton, her dad was doing yard work at his home when the accident occurred."My mom was sitting in the living room and she heard a loud noise: a bang. The dogs started barking. She looked out the window and saw my dad (lying) in the front yard. He was found like 20 feet from his shoes. So whoever hit him, hit him hard," said Pleasanton.When EMS arrived they say he was conscious but in bad shape."Whoever did it please turn themselves in to have a clean conscience. How do you go to bed at night knowing you hit someone?" said Pleasanton."We're really looking for people to check their cameras. We're just hoping someone can lead us in the right direction," said Richard Ficco of the Richland Township Police Department.Pleasanton hopes everyone will keep an eye out for a damaged car in the area."You can't hit somebody and leave. It's not right. It's not OK," she said.Anyone with any information is asked to call Richland Township police at 215-536-9500.