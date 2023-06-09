Community on alert for roaming bears: 'It was kind of jarring. The kids play right there'

The last reported sighting led us on a bit of a bear hunt along Wrights Road.

People are advised to secure their trash cans and remove bird feeders to avoid attracting bears to their homes.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bear sightings in Bucks County have been the talk of Newtown.

A man and his grandson spotted a black bear along the side of the road near Newtown Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

Upper Makefield Township police say they've been getting calls all week.

"We started receiving calls on June 5, and since then we've had upwards of 10 calls from the upper end of the township and the lower end. So we believe at this point we're looking at possibly two separate bears because it's quite a distance for the bear to travel," said Detective Jeff Jumper with Upper Makefield Township Police Department.

"Haven't seen anything because believe me if I saw one I wouldn't be here," said Michael Varlaro of Buckingham.

Police posted photos on Facebook of a juvenile bear spotted this week. A neighbor shared a picture with Action News after finding a bear in their backyard.

"It was kind of jarring. The kids play right there and it looked like a pretty good size bear and you don't expect to see that in your backyard every day," said Tim Wexler of Newtown.

Both neighbors and police have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. We're told they don't plan on trapping and relocating them for now.

