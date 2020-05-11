Bucks County officials press Gov. Wolf's office to move up reopening date

Officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania talked with representatives of Governor Tom Wolf's office this weekend about being moved to the "yellow" phase sooner.County officials argue moving to the yellow phase no later than May 31 will give voters the confidence needed to cast their ballots in person during the June 2 primary."The citizens of Bucks have been patient and committed to the requirements of a stay-at-home order and use of PPE; now they need to be given the final date so they can prepare for the change, which will involve extensive social distancing requirements," said Commissioner Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia. "Voting in person is as social an activity as it gets. If Bucks County moves to the yellow reopening phase no later than May 31, she said, the commissioners believe voters will have the confidence needed to cast their ballots in person."Bucks County had 158 new cases reported Friday and Saturday. Officials say cases continued to show minimal community spread, with only 13 such cases identified over the two-day period. A total of 3,922 cases have been confirmed in the county to date.Twenty-four counties in the commonwealth have already moved on to the yellow phase of Governor Wolf's reopening plan. Restrictions will ease for 13 more counties in West Pennsylvania beginning on May 15.