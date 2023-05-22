'Tommy and Me' is a true story about Eagles Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald and a young fan

This is legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger's story, and he wrote this play to honor the very special friendship he had with the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer.

The show runs through June 17 at the Bucks County Playhouse.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald helped take the Birds to the 1960 NFL Championship game.

You may not know this, but a lifelong fan and well-known Philly sports journalist helped make McDonald's induction into the football Hall of Fame a reality.

This true story is the premise of 'Tommy and Me,' which is on stage right now at Bucks County Playhouse.

The story starts when Didinger was just 10 years old and asked for an autograph.

"He signed and we began a conversation," Didinger says. "It was the beginning of a friendship that lasted 40 years and wound up with both of us standing on the steps of the Hall of Fame."

He says he wrote the play as a gift to everyone who meets their hero.

"It's about football, but it's about a lot more than football," Didinger says. "It's really a story about relationships, little boys, their heroes and dreams coming true."

Gordon Clapp plays Tommy McDonald.

The Emmy-winning actor, famous for his role in "NYPD Blue," is from New England.

While he says he didn't grow up an Eagles fan, he was a huge fan of McDonald.

"Tommy was one of the guys I pretended to be when I was out throwing a football around," Clapp said. "This role is bringing a lot of things back."

The McDonald family always attends the show whenever it's on stage, and they told Didinger that this production keeps McDonald's memory and spirit, alive.

