PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A building collapsed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Authorities believe the heavy rain played a role.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the building was under demolition when it gave way.

They believe the rain may have weakened the structure, which recently had apartments.

No injuries were reported.